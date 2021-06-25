Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $30.61 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.