Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

