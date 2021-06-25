Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

