Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 151,671 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Amarin worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $10,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amarin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

