Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,870 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

