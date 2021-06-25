VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Lowered by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $32.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

