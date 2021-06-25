Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $393.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $267.46 and a one year high of $394.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.