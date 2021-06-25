Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $66.29. 36,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,385. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

