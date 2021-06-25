Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

VEOEY stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93 and a beta of 0.86.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

