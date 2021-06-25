Veracyte’s (VCYT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.70.

VCYT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

