VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VER stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,255. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

