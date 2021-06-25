Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.97

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 42590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritex by 135.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

