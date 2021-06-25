Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 625,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

