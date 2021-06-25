Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 287159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.25.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

