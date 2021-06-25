Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Up 5.3%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.03. 1,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1.43.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $4,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

