Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,110 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday.

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,043.80 ($13.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.17. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

