Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

