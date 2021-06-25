Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.47. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,871 shares changing hands.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

