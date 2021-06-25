Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.47. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,871 shares changing hands.
VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.