Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to “Hold” at Investec

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

