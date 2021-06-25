Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,604,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

