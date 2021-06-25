Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

