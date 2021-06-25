VP (LON:VP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on the stock.

VP stock opened at GBX 902 ($11.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £362.19 million and a PE ratio of -77.76. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 868.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -215.52%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

