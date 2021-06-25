Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 7,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,304,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.