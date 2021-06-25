VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

