W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

