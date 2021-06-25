Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKCMF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.