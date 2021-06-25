WandX (WAND) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. WandX has a market capitalization of $206,980.05 and approximately $66.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

