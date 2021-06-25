Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

