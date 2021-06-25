Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

TCBI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

