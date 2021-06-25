Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

6/19/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Unity Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2021 – Unity Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company's product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. "

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 13,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,296. The company has a market capitalization of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

