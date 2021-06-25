Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) recently:
- 6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $270.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.