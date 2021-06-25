Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) recently:

6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $270.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

