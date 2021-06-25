Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $21.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NS opened at $18.37 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

