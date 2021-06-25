Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $114.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

