Wells Fargo & Company Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $125.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $119.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,166 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,012. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

