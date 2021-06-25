Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 144,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.18 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

