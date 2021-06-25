Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.64% from the company’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $298.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.53. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.83.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
