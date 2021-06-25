Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.64% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $298.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.53. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

