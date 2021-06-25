Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 3.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. 27,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,271,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.36 million, a P/E ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

