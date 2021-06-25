Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $469,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBII. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

