WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

