Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM opened at $158.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

