Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON:WIN opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 434.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Wincanton’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

