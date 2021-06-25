WinCash (WCC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $169.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $63,874.94 and approximately $169.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

