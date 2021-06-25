Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Down 2.8%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $64.68. Approximately 14,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 685,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,586 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.