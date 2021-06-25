Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

