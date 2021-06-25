Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Peridot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PDAC stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.