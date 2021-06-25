Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 177,590 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOREU. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

FOREU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

