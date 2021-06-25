Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,622 Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Magellan Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.40 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

