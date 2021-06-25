Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 214,894 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

