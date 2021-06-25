Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,550 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of MU opened at $81.78 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

