Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 54,540 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,540 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

